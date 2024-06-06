TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3776 and closed at ₹3746.6. The high for the day was ₹3788 and the low was ₹3753. The market capitalization stood at ₹1364290.35 crore. The 52-week high for TCS stock was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 35549 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3774.13 and 3745.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3745.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3774.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3788 & ₹3753 yesterday to end at ₹3746.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.