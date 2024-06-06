Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 3746.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3771.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3776 and closed at 3746.6. The high for the day was 3788 and the low was 3753. The market capitalization stood at 1364290.35 crore. The 52-week high for TCS stock was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 35549 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3774.13 and 3745.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3745.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3774.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

06 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3746.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3788 & 3753 yesterday to end at 3746.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

