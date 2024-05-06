TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at ₹3881.65 and closed at ₹3863.75 on the last day, with a high of ₹3893.3 and a low of ₹3798.05. The market cap was at ₹1389110.43 cr. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 149072 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of TCS traded until 1 PM is 21.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3933.05, reflecting a decrease of 2.44%. Volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 3932.88 and 3916.68 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 3916.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3932.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3927.7
|Support 1
|3913.45
|Resistance 2
|3933.95
|Support 2
|3905.45
|Resistance 3
|3941.95
|Support 3
|3899.2
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for TCS indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.
Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of ₹3855 and a high of ₹3936.3 on the current day.
The volume of TCS traded until 12 AM is 18.46% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3916.1, down by 2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 3929.38 and 3908.03 in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 3908.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3929.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3932.88
|Support 1
|3916.68
|Resistance 2
|3939.22
|Support 2
|3906.82
|Resistance 3
|3949.08
|Support 3
|3900.48
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3845.51
|10 Days
|3859.79
|20 Days
|3905.59
|50 Days
|4002.19
|100 Days
|3896.93
|300 Days
|3668.81
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3897.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3943.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹3943.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of TCS traded by 11 AM is 4.68% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3920.5, up by 2.11%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 3937.73 and 3895.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 3895.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3937.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3929.38
|Support 1
|3908.03
|Resistance 2
|3940.62
|Support 2
|3897.92
|Resistance 3
|3950.73
|Support 3
|3886.68
https://www.livemint.com/companies/for-mcx-the-tech-transition-to-tcs-was-akin-to-changing-airplane-engine-at-30-000-ft-11714966309083.html
The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3897.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3943.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹3943.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
Today, the share price of TCS has increased by 1.89% to reach ₹3912.1, following the upward trend of its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a rise of 0.21% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3912.1
|72.75
|1.89
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1415432.02
|Infosys
|1436.45
|20.0
|1.41
|1731.0
|1239.0
|594683.21
|HCL Technologies
|1355.05
|7.25
|0.54
|1696.5
|1048.0
|367715.19
|LTI Mindtree
|4671.6
|17.15
|0.37
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138355.68
|Tech Mahindra
|1256.8
|7.15
|0.57
|1416.0
|1021.5
|110920.91
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 9.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The volume of TCS traded until 10 AM is 27.82% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3924.65, up by 2.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TCS touched a high of 3936.3 & a low of 3894.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3937.73
|Support 1
|3895.43
|Resistance 2
|3958.17
|Support 2
|3873.57
|Resistance 3
|3980.03
|Support 3
|3853.13
Today, TCS stock price rose by 2.23% to reach ₹3925.1, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices experienced slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.1% and Sensex up by 0.27%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3925.1
|85.75
|2.23
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1420135.53
|Infosys
|1442.6
|26.15
|1.85
|1731.0
|1239.0
|597229.28
|HCL Technologies
|1360.05
|12.25
|0.91
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369072.02
|LTI Mindtree
|4712.1
|57.65
|1.24
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139555.14
|Tech Mahindra
|1260.0
|10.35
|0.83
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111203.33
The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3897.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3943.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹3943.57 then there can be further positive price movement.
An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
The share price of TCS has increased by 1.06% today, reaching ₹3880.10. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.89%, also reaching ₹3880.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.23%
|3 Months
|-5.45%
|6 Months
|15.23%
|YTD
|1.79%
|1 Year
|19.89%
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3897.53
|Support 1
|3801.53
|Resistance 2
|3943.57
|Support 2
|3751.57
|Resistance 3
|3993.53
|Support 3
|3705.53
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 12.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 13.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3893.3 & ₹3798.05 yesterday to end at ₹3863.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!