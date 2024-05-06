Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 3839.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3922.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at 3881.65 and closed at 3863.75 on the last day, with a high of 3893.3 and a low of 3798.05. The market cap was at 1389110.43 cr. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 149072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST TCS share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -21.22% lower than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded until 1 PM is 21.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3933.05, reflecting a decrease of 2.44%. Volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST TCS share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3932.88 and 3916.68 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 3916.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3932.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13927.7Support 13913.45
Resistance 23933.95Support 23905.45
Resistance 33941.95Support 33899.2
06 May 2024, 01:17 PM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.99%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.5%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for TCS indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.

06 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Consultancy Services stock reached a low of 3855 and a high of 3936.3 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST TCS share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -18.46% lower than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded until 12 AM is 18.46% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3916.1, down by 2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST TCS share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 3929.38 and 3908.03 in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 3908.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3929.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13932.88Support 13916.68
Resistance 23939.22Support 23906.82
Resistance 33949.08Support 33900.48
06 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST TCS share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3845.51
10 Days3859.79
20 Days3905.59
50 Days4002.19
100 Days3896.93
300 Days3668.81
06 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3922.8, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹3839.35

The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 3897.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3943.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 3943.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:46 AM IST TCS share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.68% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded by 11 AM is 4.68% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3920.5, up by 2.11%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3937.73 and 3895.43 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 3895.43 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3937.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13929.38Support 13908.03
Resistance 23940.62Support 23897.92
Resistance 33950.73Support 33886.68
06 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST For MCX, the tech transition to TCS was akin to changing airplane engine at 30,000 ft

https://www.livemint.com/companies/for-mcx-the-tech-transition-to-tcs-was-akin-to-changing-airplane-engine-at-30-000-ft-11714966309083.html

06 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS trading at ₹3914.3, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹3839.35

The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 3897.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3943.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 3943.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of TCS has increased by 1.89% to reach 3912.1, following the upward trend of its peers such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a rise of 0.21% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3912.172.751.894254.453141.651415432.02
Infosys1436.4520.01.411731.01239.0594683.21
HCL Technologies1355.057.250.541696.51048.0367715.19
LTI Mindtree4671.617.150.376442.654418.0138355.68
Tech Mahindra1256.87.150.571416.01021.5110920.91
06 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 9.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191613
    Hold10101013
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST TCS share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.82% higher than yesterday

The volume of TCS traded until 10 AM is 27.82% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3924.65, up by 2.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST TCS share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS touched a high of 3936.3 & a low of 3894.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13937.73Support 13895.43
Resistance 23958.17Support 23873.57
Resistance 33980.03Support 33853.13
06 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST TCS Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST TCS share price live: Stock Peers

Today, TCS stock price rose by 2.23% to reach 3925.1, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices experienced slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.1% and Sensex up by 0.27%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3925.185.752.234254.453141.651420135.53
Infosys1442.626.151.851731.01239.0597229.28
HCL Technologies1360.0512.250.911696.51048.0369072.02
LTI Mindtree4712.157.651.246442.654418.0139555.14
Tech Mahindra1260.010.350.831416.01021.5111203.33
06 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3903.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹3839.35

The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 3897.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3943.57. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 3943.57 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST TCS share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TCS has increased by 1.06% today, reaching 3880.10. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.89%, also reaching 3880.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.23%
3 Months-5.45%
6 Months15.23%
YTD1.79%
1 Year19.89%
06 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13897.53Support 13801.53
Resistance 23943.57Support 23751.57
Resistance 33993.53Support 33705.53
06 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 12.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191613
    Hold10101013
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2752 k

The trading volume yesterday was 13.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3863.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3893.3 & 3798.05 yesterday to end at 3863.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.