TCS Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4484 and closed slightly lower at ₹4479.65, with a high of ₹4498 and a low of ₹4455. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹16,21,029.84 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a peak of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3297.72. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 26,026 shares for the day.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4492.85
|Support 1
|4459.55
|Resistance 2
|4506.8
|Support 2
|4440.2
|Resistance 3
|4526.15
|Support 3
|4426.25
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 1.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5740.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1688 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4498 & ₹4455 yesterday to end at ₹4480.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend