TCS Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 4155.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4170.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4162.6 and closed at 4155.3. The stock reached a high of 4256 and a low of 4160.15. The market capitalization stood at 1508995.76 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4431.25 and the low was 3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 69313 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14231.77Support 14134.32
Resistance 24293.73Support 24098.83
Resistance 34329.22Support 34036.87
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 5.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20201919
    Hold10101210
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
07 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3536 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4155.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4256 & 4160.15 yesterday to end at 4170.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

