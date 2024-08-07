TCS Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4162.6 and closed at ₹4155.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4256 and a low of ₹4160.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹1508995.76 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4431.25 and the low was ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for the day was 69313 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4231.77
|Support 1
|4134.32
|Resistance 2
|4293.73
|Support 2
|4098.83
|Resistance 3
|4329.22
|Support 3
|4036.87
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 5.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|12
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4256 & ₹4160.15 yesterday to end at ₹4170.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.