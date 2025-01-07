TCS Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4105 and closed slightly lower at ₹4099.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4149.25 and a low of ₹4064.7 during the session. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,483,380 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 64,713 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4135.7
|Support 1
|4052.45
|Resistance 2
|4184.3
|Support 2
|4017.8
|Resistance 3
|4218.95
|Support 3
|3969.2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 10.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|18
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|11
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4149.25 & ₹4064.7 yesterday to end at ₹4094.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend