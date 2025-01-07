Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 4099.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4094.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4105 and closed slightly lower at 4099.25. The stock reached a high of 4149.25 and a low of 4064.7 during the session. TCS has a market capitalization of 1,483,380 crore, with a 52-week high of 4585.9 and a low of 3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 64,713 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14135.7Support 14052.45
Resistance 24184.3Support 24017.8
Resistance 34218.95Support 33969.2
07 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 10.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7665
    Buy18192021
    Hold11101010
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
07 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1973 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4099.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4149.25 & 4064.7 yesterday to end at 4094.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

