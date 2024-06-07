Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 3830.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3908 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3835 and closed at 3830.7. The stock reached a high of 3915 and a low of 3835. The market cap stood at 1414527.5 cr. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 128764 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.62%; Futures open interest increased by 52.22%

TCS Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

07 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services share price live: Today's Price range

TCS Share Price Today Live: Tata Consultancy Services stock's low price for the day was 3835, while the high price reached 3915.

07 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3893.45 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 12:25 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS Short Term and Long Term Trends

TCS Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of TCS share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

07 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3760.78
10 Days3803.60
20 Days3861.61
50 Days3899.11
100 Days3937.43
300 Days3725.30
07 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3830.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3915 & 3835 yesterday to end at 3830.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

