TCS Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3859.95, closed at ₹3839.35 with a high of ₹3939.1 and a low of ₹3855. The market capitalization was ₹1,418,652.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 53,334 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 9.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 20.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 53 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3939.1 & ₹3855 yesterday to end at ₹3839.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
