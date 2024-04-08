TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops as Market Reacts to Economic Uncertainty

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3980, reached a high of ₹4001.9, and a low of ₹3959.5 before closing at ₹4003.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,43,911.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3056.14. The trading volume on the BSE was 93066 shares.
The current data for TCS stock shows the price at ₹3977.55 with a percent change of -0.64%, resulting in a net change of -25.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 93,066. The closing price for the stock was ₹4003.05.
