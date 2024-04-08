Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Drops as Market Reacts to Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 4003.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3977.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3980, reached a high of 4001.9, and a low of 3959.5 before closing at 4003.05. The market capitalization stood at 1,43,911.2 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the low was 3056.14. The trading volume on the BSE was 93066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹3977.55, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹4003.05

The current data for TCS stock shows the price at 3977.55 with a percent change of -0.64%, resulting in a net change of -25.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4003.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 93,066. The closing price for the stock was 4003.05.

