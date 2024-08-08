TCS Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4220.05 and closed at ₹4170.7. The stock reached a high of ₹4242 and a low of ₹4181. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,51,988.6 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4431.25 and the low was ₹3297.72. On the BSE, the trading volume for TCS was 14,407 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The TCS share price decreased by 0.32% today, trading at ₹4187.45. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 21.59%, reaching ₹4187.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-2.36%
|6 Months
|2.87%
|YTD
|11.24%
|1 Year
|21.59%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4236.5
|Support 1
|4171.85
|Resistance 2
|4273.05
|Support 2
|4143.75
|Resistance 3
|4301.15
|Support 3
|4107.2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 4.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|12
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1237 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4242 & ₹4181 yesterday to end at ₹4200.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.