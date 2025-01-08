TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4106 and closed at ₹4094.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹4136.9 and a low of ₹4011.25 during the session. TCS maintains a substantial market capitalization of ₹14,81,607 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak at ₹4585.9 and a low at ₹3593.3, with a trading volume of 97,931 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4032.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4028.2
TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4032.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3980.45 and ₹4109.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3980.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4109.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.15%, reaching ₹4034.20 today. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 10.02%, while the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23746.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.62%
|3 Months
|-1.13%
|6 Months
|1.07%
|YTD
|-1.62%
|1 Year
|10.02%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4109.25
|Support 1
|3980.45
|Resistance 2
|4189.2
|Support 2
|3931.6
|Resistance 3
|4238.05
|Support 3
|3851.65
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4537.0, 12.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|17
|19
|20
|21
|Hold
|12
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2004 k
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4094.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4136.9 & ₹4011.25 yesterday to end at ₹4028.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend