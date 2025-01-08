Explore
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:38:14
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 4028.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4032.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4106 and closed at 4094.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 4136.9 and a low of 4011.25 during the session. TCS maintains a substantial market capitalization of 14,81,607 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak at 4585.9 and a low at 3593.3, with a trading volume of 97,931 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:34:56 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4032.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4028.2

TCS Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4032.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3980.45 and 4109.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3980.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4109.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:23:02 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.15%, reaching 4034.20 today. Over the past year, TCS shares have seen a price increase of 10.02%, while the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23746.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.62%
3 Months-1.13%
6 Months1.07%
YTD-1.62%
1 Year10.02%
08 Jan 2025, 08:48:13 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14109.25Support 13980.45
Resistance 24189.2Support 23931.6
Resistance 34238.05Support 33851.65
08 Jan 2025, 08:34:51 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4537.0, 12.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7665
    Buy17192021
    Hold12101010
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
08 Jan 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2004 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02:24 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4094.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4136.9 & 4011.25 yesterday to end at 4028.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

