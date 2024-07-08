TCS Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS opened at ₹4014.95 and closed at ₹4021.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹4026.8, while the low was ₹3988. The market capitalization stood at 1451739.53 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a low of ₹3235.01. The BSE volume for the day was 305014 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1973 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2487 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1668 k & BSE volume was 305 k.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4021.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4026.8 & ₹3988 yesterday to end at ₹4021.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend