TCS Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3925.85, closed at ₹3920.7, with a high of ₹3988.3 and a low of ₹3912.7. The market capitalization was ₹1437846.07 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹4254.45 and the low was at ₹3141.65. The BSE volume was 68881 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — TCS, HDFC Life, and DLF
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-stocks-to-buy-tcs-to-dlf-anand-rathi-expert-recommends-three-shares-to-buy-today-11715137007934.html
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4008.07
|Support 1
|3933.57
|Resistance 2
|4035.28
|Support 2
|3886.28
|Resistance 3
|4082.57
|Support 3
|3859.07
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 8.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 16.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3988.3 & ₹3912.7 yesterday to end at ₹3920.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!