TCS Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 3920.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3974.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 3925.85, closed at 3920.7, with a high of 3988.3 and a low of 3912.7. The market capitalization was 1437846.07 crore. The 52-week high was at 4254.45 and the low was at 3141.65. The BSE volume was 68881 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:04 AM IST Day trading stocks to buy: TCS to DLF — Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today

Stocks to buy today: Anand Rathi expert Ganesh Dongre has recommended three shares to buy today — TCS, HDFC Life, and DLF

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/day-trading-stocks-to-buy-tcs-to-dlf-anand-rathi-expert-recommends-three-shares-to-buy-today-11715137007934.html

08 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14008.07Support 13933.57
Resistance 24035.28Support 23886.28
Resistance 34082.57Support 33859.07
08 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 8.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191613
    Hold10101013
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2562 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3920.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3988.3 & 3912.7 yesterday to end at 3920.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

