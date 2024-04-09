Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 09 Apr 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3979.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3972.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3980 and closed at 3979.55. The stock reached a high of 4030 and a low of 3960.1 during the day. The market capitalization of TCS stands at 1,437,357.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4254.45 and the low is 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 90,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3979.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 90377 shares with a closing price of 3979.55.

