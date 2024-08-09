TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4178, reached a high of ₹4231 and a low of ₹4160.5 before closing at ₹4200.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹1509068.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4431.25 and the low was ₹3297.72. The BSE volume was 65387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 5.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|19
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|12
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 65 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4231 & ₹4160.5 yesterday to end at ₹4170.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.