TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4450 and closed at ₹4459.25, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4463.1 and a low of ₹4413 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,084.21 crore, TCS continues to reflect strong performance, remaining close to its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and well above its low of ₹3482.87. The BSE volume recorded was 116,291 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4454.4, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4446.5
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹4454.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4417.72 and ₹4469.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4417.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4469.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹4439.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 23.55%, reaching ₹4439.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.68%, climbing to 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.09%
|3 Months
|-0.89%
|6 Months
|14.16%
|YTD
|17.73%
|1 Year
|23.55%
TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4469.02
|Support 1
|4417.72
|Resistance 2
|4492.18
|Support 2
|4389.58
|Resistance 3
|4520.32
|Support 3
|4366.42
TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 1.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1958 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2416 k
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1842 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4459.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4463.1 & ₹4413 yesterday to end at ₹4446.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend