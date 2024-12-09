Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 812.65 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 146.90 -0.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.75 0.35%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,311.00 -0.06%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 468.35 -0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 4446.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4454.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4450 and closed at 4459.25, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 4463.1 and a low of 4413 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,084.21 crore, TCS continues to reflect strong performance, remaining close to its 52-week high of 4585.9 and well above its low of 3482.87. The BSE volume recorded was 116,291 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:32:55 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4454.4, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4446.5

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 4454.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4417.72 and 4469.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4417.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4469.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17:22 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: The share price of TCS has decreased by 0.17%, currently trading at 4439.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 23.55%, reaching 4439.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.68%, climbing to 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.09%
3 Months-0.89%
6 Months14.16%
YTD17.73%
1 Year23.55%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49:45 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14469.02Support 14417.72
Resistance 24492.18Support 24389.58
Resistance 34520.32Support 34366.42
09 Dec 2024, 08:32:12 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 1.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy20202120
    Hold10101110
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
09 Dec 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1958 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2416 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1842 k & BSE volume was 116 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05:10 AM IST

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4459.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4463.1 & 4413 yesterday to end at 4446.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue