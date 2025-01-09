TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4044.55 and closed at ₹4028.20, experiencing a high of ₹4125.95 and a low of ₹4017.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,457,474 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a 52-week high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3593.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 58,204 shares for the day.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4537.0, 10.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|17
|18
|19
|21
|Hold
|12
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4125.95 & ₹4017.05 yesterday to end at ₹4107.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend