TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4015.05, closed at ₹4012.45, with the high reaching ₹4026.3 and the low at ₹3910. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,43,853.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3235.01 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 92,000 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4022.55
|Support 1
|3969.35
|Resistance 2
|4053.5
|Support 2
|3947.1
|Resistance 3
|4075.75
|Support 3
|3916.15
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4295.0, 8.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|12
|11
|10
|11
|Sell
|5
|6
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1758 k & BSE volume was 92 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4026.3 & ₹3910 yesterday to end at ₹4012.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend