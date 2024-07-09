Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 4012.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3975.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4015.05, closed at 4012.45, with the high reaching 4026.3 and the low at 3910. The market capitalization stood at 1,43,853.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3235.01 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 92,000 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14022.55Support 13969.35
Resistance 24053.5Support 23947.1
Resistance 34075.75Support 33916.15
09 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4295.0, 8.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy19191916
    Hold12111011
    Sell5677
    Strong Sell2222
09 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1850 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2330 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1758 k & BSE volume was 92 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4012.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4026.3 & 3910 yesterday to end at 4012.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

