TCS Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3951.55 and closed at ₹3978.25. The high for the day was ₹3984 and the low was ₹3940.05. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1,432,364.67 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4254.45 and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 25,099 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 8.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|16
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 49.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1247 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3984 & ₹3940.05 yesterday to end at ₹3978.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!