TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 3972.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3947.15 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3980, reached a high of 4015.05, and a low of 3925.1 before closing at 3972.7. The market capitalization stood at 1428113.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 81105 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3972.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS BSE had a volume of 81105 shares with a closing price of 3972.7.

