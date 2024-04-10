TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3980, reached a high of ₹4015.05, and a low of ₹3925.1 before closing at ₹3972.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹1428113.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 81105 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3972.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, TCS BSE had a volume of 81105 shares with a closing price of ₹3972.7.