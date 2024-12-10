TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4424 and closed at ₹4446.5, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4470 and a low of ₹4416.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,108.27 crore, TCS remains a strong player in the market. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4585.9, while the low stands at ₹3482.87, with a trading volume of 81,719 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 1.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4470 & ₹4416.45 yesterday to end at ₹4452.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend