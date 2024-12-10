Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 4446.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4452.05 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4424 and closed at 4446.5, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 4470 and a low of 4416.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,108.27 crore, TCS remains a strong player in the market. The stock's 52-week high is 4585.9, while the low stands at 3482.87, with a trading volume of 81,719 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 1.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19202120
    Hold11101110
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
10 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2335 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4446.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4470 & 4416.45 yesterday to end at 4452.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

