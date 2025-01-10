Explore
TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 4107.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4036.65 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4105.9 and closed at 4107.5, with a high of 4136.9 and a low of 4025.45. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 14,60,495.30 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a 52-week high of 4585.9 and a low of 3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,625 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:04 AM IST

TCS Q3 result: Strong TCV, sequential growth in operating margin; 6 key highlights of TCS earnings

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tcs-q3-result-strong-tcv-sequential-growth-in-operating-margin-5-key-highlights-from-tcs-earnings-11736419782919.html

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:04 AM IST

TCS Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to ₹12,380 crore; revenue up 5%

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tcs-q3-results-net-profit-rises-12-yoy-to-rs-12-380-crore-revenue-up-5-11736411483319.html

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

TCS Q3 Dividend: IT major announces interim dividend of ₹10; special dividend of ₹66 per share

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-q3-dividend-it-major-announces-interim-dividend-of-rs-10-special-dividend-of-rs-66-per-share-11736419743989.html

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

TCS Q3 results: Employee attrition rate marginally rises to 13%, headcount declines by 5,370

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-q3-results-employee-attrition-rate-marginally-rises-to-13-headcount-declines-by-5370-11736429301384.html

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

TCS kickstarts earnings season with worst Q3 performance in nine years

TCS faced a challenging third quarter with a revenue drop of 1.7%, attributed to weak business in the US and Europe, its key markets. Despite this, the company reported a net profit of $1.46 billion, indicating some resilience amidst declining hiring and sector performance.

/companies/tcs-kickstarts-earnings-season-with-worst-q3-performance-in-nine-years-11736430567960.html

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:03 AM IST

Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, TCS Q3 results to US dollar

Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,590 level, a discount of nearly 58 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indian-stock-market-8-key-things-that-changed-for-market-overnight-gift-nifty-tcs-q3-results-to-us-dollar-11736448266603.html

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:02 AM IST

Indian shares set for a muted start, with the focus on TCS

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indian-shares-set-for-a-muted-start-with-the-focus-on-tcs-11736476619965.html

10 Jan 2025, 09:01:02 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: TCS, IREDA, Tata Elxsi, Adani Wilmar, Phoenix Mills, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-tcs-ireda-tata-elxsi-adani-wilmar-phoenix-mills-and-more-11736445562163.html

10 Jan 2025, 08:46:37 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14105.72Support 13995.52
Resistance 24176.83Support 23956.43
Resistance 34215.92Support 33885.32
10 Jan 2025, 08:32:44 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4542.0, 12.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7765
    Buy18181921
    Hold12101111
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jan 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2049 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:03:42 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4107.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4136.9 & 4025.45 yesterday to end at 4036.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

