TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4105.9 and closed at ₹4107.5, with a high of ₹4136.9 and a low of ₹4025.45. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹14,60,495.30 crore. Over the past year, TCS reached a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3593.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,625 shares for the day.
TCS faced a challenging third quarter with a revenue drop of 1.7%, attributed to weak business in the US and Europe, its key markets. Despite this, the company reported a net profit of $1.46 billion, indicating some resilience amidst declining hiring and sector performance.
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,590 level, a discount of nearly 58 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4105.72
|Support 1
|3995.52
|Resistance 2
|4176.83
|Support 2
|3956.43
|Resistance 3
|4215.92
|Support 3
|3885.32
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4542.0, 12.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|18
|18
|19
|21
|Hold
|12
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4136.9 & ₹4025.45 yesterday to end at ₹4036.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend