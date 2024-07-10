Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 3975.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3991.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3976.1, reached a high of 4011, and a low of 3976 before closing at 3975.95. The market capitalization of TCS was 1444231.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4254.45, and the 52-week low was 3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 46214 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.13% today, reaching 3996.90. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 22.37%, also reaching 3996.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months-6.14%
6 Months8.51%
YTD5.55%
1 Year22.37%
10 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS Q1 result preview: From key numbers to deal pipelines-5 key things to watch in IT major's June-quarter earnings

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tcs-q1-result-preview-from-key-numbers-to-deal-pipelines-5-key-things-to-watch-in-it-majors-june-quarter-earnings-11720528555434.html

10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14003.73Support 13971.88
Resistance 24021.27Support 23957.57
Resistance 34035.58Support 33940.03
10 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4295.0, 7.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy19191916
    Hold12121011
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1352 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2309 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1305 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3975.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4011 & 3976 yesterday to end at 3975.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.