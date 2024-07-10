TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3976.1, reached a high of ₹4011, and a low of ₹3976 before closing at ₹3975.95. The market capitalization of TCS was ₹1444231.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4254.45, and the 52-week low was ₹3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 46214 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.13% today, reaching ₹3996.90. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 22.37%, also reaching ₹3996.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|-6.14%
|6 Months
|8.51%
|YTD
|5.55%
|1 Year
|22.37%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/tcs-q1-result-preview-from-key-numbers-to-deal-pipelines-5-key-things-to-watch-in-it-majors-june-quarter-earnings-11720528555434.html
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4003.73
|Support 1
|3971.88
|Resistance 2
|4021.27
|Support 2
|3957.57
|Resistance 3
|4035.58
|Support 3
|3940.03
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4295.0, 7.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1305 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4011 & ₹3976 yesterday to end at ₹3975.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend