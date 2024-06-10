Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 3830.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3892.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS's stock on the last day had an open price of 3835 and closed at 3830.7. The high for the day was 3915 and the low was 3835. The market capitalization stood at 1,40,8485.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4254.45 and 3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 429643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13926.5Support 13848.8
Resistance 23959.6Support 23804.2
Resistance 34004.2Support 33771.1
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 10.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
10 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2801 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 429 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3830.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3915 & 3835 yesterday to end at 3830.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

