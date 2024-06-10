TCS Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹3835 and closed at ₹3830.7. The high for the day was ₹3915 and the low was ₹3835. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,40,8485.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4254.45 and ₹3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 429643 shares.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3926.5
|Support 1
|3848.8
|Resistance 2
|3959.6
|Support 2
|3804.2
|Resistance 3
|4004.2
|Support 3
|3771.1
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 10.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 429 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3915 & ₹3835 yesterday to end at ₹3830.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.