TCS Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 4452.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4440.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4446.95 and closed at 4452.05, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 4494 and a low of 4414.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 1,603,735 crore, TCS remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range highlights its volatility, with a high of 4585.9 and a low of 3546.62. BSE volume stood at 40,964 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14478.7Support 14397.0
Resistance 24527.1Support 24363.7
Resistance 34560.4Support 34315.3
11 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 2.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19202120
    Hold11101110
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
11 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2354 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4452.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4494 & 4414.5 yesterday to end at 4440.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

