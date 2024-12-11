TCS Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4446.95 and closed at ₹4452.05, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹4494 and a low of ₹4414.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,603,735 crore, TCS remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week range highlights its volatility, with a high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3546.62. BSE volume stood at 40,964 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4478.7
|Support 1
|4397.0
|Resistance 2
|4527.1
|Support 2
|4363.7
|Resistance 3
|4560.4
|Support 3
|4315.3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 2.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4494 & ₹4414.5 yesterday to end at ₹4440.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend