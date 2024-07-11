Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 3991.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3909.9 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3978.05 and closed at 3991.7. The highest price reached was 4003 and the lowest was 3902.2. The market capitalization stood at 1414636.04 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the low was 3235.01. The BSE volume for the day was 214484 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2381 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3991.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4003 & 3902.2 yesterday to end at 3909.9. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

