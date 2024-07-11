TCS Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3978.05 and closed at ₹3991.7. The highest price reached was ₹4003 and the lowest was ₹3902.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹1414636.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3235.01. The BSE volume for the day was 214484 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4003 & ₹3902.2 yesterday to end at ₹3909.9. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.