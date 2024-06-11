TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in positive trading today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS's stock on the last day opened at ₹3861.95, reached a high of ₹3877.2, and closed at ₹3856.3 with a low of ₹3842. The market capitalization was ₹1,397,413.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4254.45 and the low was ₹3141.65. On the BSE, the trading volume was 3211 shares.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3867.8, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3856.3
TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at ₹3867.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3831.97 and ₹3895.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3831.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3895.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.3% today, reaching ₹3868.05, in line with its industry peers like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, who are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a rise of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3868.05
|11.75
|0.3
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1399494.34
|Infosys
|1504.05
|4.4
|0.29
|1721.29
|1255.22
|622669.28
|HCL Technologies
|1420.05
|1.55
|0.11
|1696.5
|1087.75
|385354.01
|LTI Mindtree
|4913.6
|8.4
|0.17
|6442.65
|4518.35
|145522.83
|Tech Mahindra
|1351.95
|11.9
|0.89
|1416.0
|1060.9
|119318.53
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.32% lower than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 10 AM is down by 54.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹3862.6, reflecting a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS touched a high of 3868.6 & a low of 3855.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3868.55
|Support 1
|3855.1
|Resistance 2
|3875.3
|Support 2
|3848.4
|Resistance 3
|3882.0
|Support 3
|3841.65
TCS Share Price Today Live:
TCS Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 29.48%
TCS Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3856.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3877.2 & ₹3842 yesterday to end at ₹3856.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend