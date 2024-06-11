Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS stock surges in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 3856.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3867.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS's stock on the last day opened at 3861.95, reached a high of 3877.2, and closed at 3856.3 with a low of 3842. The market capitalization was 1,397,413.94 crore. The 52-week high was 4254.45 and the low was 3141.65. On the BSE, the trading volume was 3211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹3867.8, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3856.3

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS share price is at 3867.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3831.97 and 3895.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3831.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3895.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.3% today, reaching 3868.05, in line with its industry peers like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, who are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a rise of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3868.0511.750.34254.453141.651399494.34
Infosys1504.054.40.291721.291255.22622669.28
HCL Technologies1420.051.550.111696.51087.75385354.01
LTI Mindtree4913.68.40.176442.654518.35145522.83
Tech Mahindra1351.9511.90.891416.01060.9119318.53
11 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
11 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.32% lower than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded until 10 AM is down by 54.32% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 3862.6, reflecting a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS touched a high of 3868.6 & a low of 3855.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13868.55Support 13855.1
Resistance 23875.3Support 23848.4
Resistance 33882.0Support 33841.65
11 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, TCS's stock price has increased by 0.25% to reach 3866, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, like Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty index has decreased by 0.09% and the Sensex has increased by 0.02%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3866.09.70.254254.453141.651398752.64
Infosys1500.751.10.071721.291255.22621303.09
HCL Technologies1423.04.50.321696.51087.75386154.54
LTI Mindtree4912.857.650.166442.654518.35145500.62
Tech Mahindra1352.812.750.951416.01060.9119393.55
11 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 29.48%

TCS Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3856.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3877.2 & 3842 yesterday to end at 3856.3. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.