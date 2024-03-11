TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4060.1 and closed at ₹4065.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4124 and a low of ₹4039. The market capitalization stood at ₹1,487,070.15 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was ₹4184.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 227,716 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹4121.7, with a net change of 11.6 and a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.35%
|3 Months
|7.1%
|6 Months
|19.46%
|YTD
|8.81%
|1 Year
|21.74%
The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is ₹4110.1, with a 1.1% increase in value and a net change of 44.8 points.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 227,716 with a closing price of ₹4065.3.
