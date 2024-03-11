Hello User
TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 4110.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4121.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 4060.1 and closed at 4065.3. The stock reached a high of 4124 and a low of 4039. The market capitalization stood at 1,487,070.15 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4184.55 and the 52-week low was 3056.14. The BSE volume for the day was 227,716 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4121.7, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹4110.1

The current price of TCS stock is 4121.7, with a net change of 11.6 and a percent change of 0.28. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.35%
3 Months7.1%
6 Months19.46%
YTD8.81%
1 Year21.74%
11 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4110.1, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹4065.3

The current data for TCS stock shows that the price is 4110.1, with a 1.1% increase in value and a net change of 44.8 points.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4065.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 227,716 with a closing price of 4065.3.

