TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3950.05 and closed at ₹3947.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3989.3 and a low of ₹3916.6 during the day. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1440921.44 crore and a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 109,590 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|2.96%
|6 Months
|10.89%
|YTD
|5.53%
|1 Year
|24.56%
Q4 Results Today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments are the 4 companies to release their quarterly results for the January-March 2024 period on Friday.
The current price of TCS stock is ₹3982.55 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 35.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 109,590 shares with a closing price of ₹3,947.15.
