TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 3947.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3982.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3950.05 and closed at 3947.15. The stock reached a high of 3989.3 and a low of 3916.6 during the day. TCS has a market capitalization of 1440921.44 crore and a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume for TCS was 109,590 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months2.96%
6 Months10.89%
YTD5.53%
1 Year24.56%
12 Apr 2024, 09:21 AM IST Q4 Results Today: TCS, Anand Rathi among 4 companies to post earnings on April 12

Q4 Results Today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi, Metal Forge India, and Milgrey Finance Investments are the 4 companies to release their quarterly results for the January-March 2024 period on Friday.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-tcs-anand-rathi-among-4-companies-to-post-earnings-on-april-12-11712849213053.html

12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3982.55, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹3947.15

The current price of TCS stock is 3982.55 with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 35.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST TCS share price in focus ahead of Q4 result; deal wins, demand outlook key monitorable

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/tcs-share-price-in-focus-ahead-of-q4-result-deal-wins-demand-outlook-key-monitorable-11712891704745.html

12 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3947.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on the BSE, the volume was 109,590 shares with a closing price of 3,947.15.

