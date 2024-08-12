TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹4227.95 and closed at ₹4170.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4251.5 and a low of ₹4215 during the day. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹15,30,469.11 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹4431.25, while the 52-week low is ₹3297.72. The BSE volume for TCS was 169,602 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4251.02
|Support 1
|4202.92
|Resistance 2
|4276.38
|Support 2
|4180.18
|Resistance 3
|4299.12
|Support 3
|4154.82
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 4.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1302 k & BSE volume was 169 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4251.5 & ₹4215 yesterday to end at ₹4230.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.