Thu Dec 12 2024 09:40:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.80 -0.53%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 791.10 -0.99%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.20 1.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.20 -0.64%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,275.80 -0.18%
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 4427.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4458 per share.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4438.5 and closed slightly lower at 4431.95. The stock reached a high of 4449.9 and a low of 4407.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 16,018.90 crore, TCS continues to show resilience. The stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of 4585.9 and above its low of 3546.62, with a trading volume of 38,019 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:42:57 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.78%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

TCS Live Updates: An increase in the futures price, along with higher open interest in TCS, indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30:14 AM IST

TCS Live Updates: TCS trading at ₹4458, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹4427.55

TCS Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of 4444.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4467.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4467.55 then there can be further positive price movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:18:55 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.73% today, reaching 4460.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 21.13%, also hitting 4460.00. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index saw a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months-1.16%
6 Months15.55%
YTD17.26%
1 Year21.13%
12 Dec 2024, 08:48:12 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14444.8Support 14403.15
Resistance 24467.55Support 24384.25
Resistance 34486.45Support 34361.5
12 Dec 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 2.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19202120
    Hold11101110
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
12 Dec 2024, 08:18:40 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 1673 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2365 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1635 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:03:19 AM IST

TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4431.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4449.9 & 4407.6 yesterday to end at 4427.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

