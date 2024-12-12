TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4438.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹4431.95. The stock reached a high of ₹4449.9 and a low of ₹4407.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,018.90 crore, TCS continues to show resilience. The stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and above its low of ₹3546.62, with a trading volume of 38,019 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Live Updates: An increase in the futures price, along with higher open interest in TCS, indicates the possibility of a favorable price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS Live Updates: The current market price of TCS has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4444.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4467.55. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4467.55 then there can be further positive price movement.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The share price of TCS has increased by 0.73% today, reaching ₹4460.00. Over the past year, TCS shares have appreciated by 21.13%, also hitting ₹4460.00. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index saw a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|-1.16%
|6 Months
|15.55%
|YTD
|17.26%
|1 Year
|21.13%
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4444.8
|Support 1
|4403.15
|Resistance 2
|4467.55
|Support 2
|4384.25
|Resistance 3
|4486.45
|Support 3
|4361.5
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 2.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1635 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4449.9 & ₹4407.6 yesterday to end at ₹4427.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend