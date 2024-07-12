TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3944.65 and closed at ₹3909.9. The stock reached a high of ₹3979.9 and a low of ₹3895.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹1419267.19 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is ₹4254.45, while the 52-week low is ₹3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 551198 shares on that day.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3974.8
|Support 1
|3890.4
|Resistance 2
|4019.6
|Support 2
|3850.8
|Resistance 3
|4059.2
|Support 3
|3806.0
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 9.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4694.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|17
|Hold
|11
|12
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 113.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 551 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3979.9 & ₹3895.7 yesterday to end at ₹3922.7. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.