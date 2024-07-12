Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 3909.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3922.7 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3944.65 and closed at 3909.9. The stock reached a high of 3979.9 and a low of 3895.7. The market capitalization stood at 1419267.19 crore. The 52-week high for TCS is 4254.45, while the 52-week low is 3235.01. The BSE volume for TCS was 551198 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13974.8Support 13890.4
Resistance 24019.6Support 23850.8
Resistance 34059.2Support 33806.0
12 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 9.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4694.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy19191917
    Hold11121010
    Sell5577
    Strong Sell2222
12 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2542 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 113.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 551 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3909.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3979.9 & 3895.7 yesterday to end at 3922.7. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

