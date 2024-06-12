TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3879.65 and closed at ₹3852.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3893.3 and a low of ₹3867.95. TCS has a market cap of ₹1402370.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4254.45 and a 52-week low of ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 4728 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 11.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.98% higher than yesterday
TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded by 10 AM is 27.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3868.55, up by 0.43%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS touched a high of 3880.95 & a low of 3860.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3877.67
|Support 1
|3856.72
|Resistance 2
|3889.78
|Support 2
|3847.88
|Resistance 3
|3898.62
|Support 3
|3835.77
TCS Share Price Today Live:
TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of TCS has increased by 0.67% to reach ₹3877.7 in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.34% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3877.7
|25.65
|0.67
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1402985.8
|Infosys
|1502.05
|6.45
|0.43
|1721.29
|1255.22
|621841.29
|HCL Technologies
|1453.0
|23.2
|1.62
|1696.5
|1087.75
|394295.54
|LTI Mindtree
|4978.95
|72.85
|1.48
|6442.65
|4518.35
|147458.26
|Tech Mahindra
|1361.0
|11.75
|0.87
|1416.0
|1060.9
|120117.25
TCS Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 18.21%
TCS Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3852.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3893.3 & ₹3867.95 yesterday to end at ₹3852.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend