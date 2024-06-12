Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 3852.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3877.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3879.65 and closed at 3852.05. The stock reached a high of 3893.3 and a low of 3867.95. TCS has a market cap of 1402370.72 crore, with a 52-week high of 4254.45 and a 52-week low of 3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 4728 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 11.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
12 Jun 2024, 10:49 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.98% higher than yesterday

TCS Share Price Today Live: The volume of TCS traded by 10 AM is 27.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3868.55, up by 0.43%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

12 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS touched a high of 3880.95 & a low of 3860.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13877.67Support 13856.72
Resistance 23889.78Support 23847.88
Resistance 33898.62Support 33835.77
12 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

TCS Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of TCS has increased by 0.67% to reach 3877.7 in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in its sector, including Infosys, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, are also experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.34% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3877.725.650.674254.453141.651402985.8
Infosys1502.056.450.431721.291255.22621841.29
HCL Technologies1453.023.21.621696.51087.75394295.54
LTI Mindtree4978.9572.851.486442.654518.35147458.26
Tech Mahindra1361.011.750.871416.01060.9120117.25
12 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 18.21%

TCS Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in TCS indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3852.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3893.3 & 3867.95 yesterday to end at 3852.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

