TCS Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

TCS stock price went up today, 12 Mar 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 4110.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4121.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹4080.35 and closed at ₹4110.1, with a high of ₹4153.05 and a low of ₹4080.35. The market capitalization was ₹1491194.77 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4184.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3056.14. The BSE volume was 105726 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02:26 AM IST
