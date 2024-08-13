TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at ₹4239.8 and closed at ₹4230.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4239.8 and a low of ₹4188.85. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1518185.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4431.25 and ₹3297.72, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 46,631 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹4208.15. Over the past year, TCS shares have risen by 22.22% to ₹4208.15. In comparison, Nifty has climbed 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.98%
|3 Months
|-2.89%
|6 Months
|1.82%
|YTD
|11.12%
|1 Year
|22.22%
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4229.33
|Support 1
|4176.93
|Resistance 2
|4260.37
|Support 2
|4155.57
|Resistance 3
|4281.73
|Support 3
|4124.53
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4400.0, 4.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3165.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4800.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|20
|20
|19
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 936 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4239.8 & ₹4188.85 yesterday to end at ₹4196.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.