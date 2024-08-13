Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 4230.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4196.1 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened at 4239.8 and closed at 4230.05. The stock reached a high of 4239.8 and a low of 4188.85. TCS has a market capitalization of 1518185.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4431.25 and 3297.72, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 46,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS share price has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 4208.15. Over the past year, TCS shares have risen by 22.22% to 4208.15. In comparison, Nifty has climbed 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.98%
3 Months-2.89%
6 Months1.82%
YTD11.12%
1 Year22.22%
13 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14229.33Support 14176.93
Resistance 24260.37Support 24155.57
Resistance 34281.73Support 34124.53
13 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4400.0, 4.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3165.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4800.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5665
    Buy20202019
    Hold10101010
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell2222
13 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 983 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2658 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 936 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4230.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4239.8 & 4188.85 yesterday to end at 4196.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

