TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 4427.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4456.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4444.95 and closed slightly lower at 4427.55. The stock reached a high of 4484.95 and a low of 4427. The market capitalization stood at 16,118.40 crore. Over the past year, TCS recorded a 52-week high of 4585.90 and a low of 3546.62. The BSE volume for the day was 99,704 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14484.63Support 14425.63
Resistance 24514.32Support 24396.32
Resistance 34543.63Support 34366.63
13 Dec 2024, 08:37 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4535.0, 1.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy19202120
    Hold11101110
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2222
13 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2385 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1914 k & BSE volume was 99 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4427.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4484.95 & 4427 yesterday to end at 4456.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

