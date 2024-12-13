TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4444.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹4427.55. The stock reached a high of ₹4484.95 and a low of ₹4427. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,118.40 crore. Over the past year, TCS recorded a 52-week high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3546.62. The BSE volume for the day was 99,704 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4484.63
|Support 1
|4425.63
|Resistance 2
|4514.32
|Support 2
|4396.32
|Resistance 3
|4543.63
|Support 3
|4366.63
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4535.0, 1.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|19
|20
|21
|20
|Hold
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1914 k & BSE volume was 99 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4484.95 & ₹4427 yesterday to end at ₹4456.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend