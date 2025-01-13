TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4200 and closed at ₹4036.65, reflecting a decrease in share price. The stock reached a high of ₹4296.8 and a low of ₹4172.15 during the day. TCS's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹1,543,313.32 crore. Over the past year, the stock recorded a 52-week high of ₹4585.9 and a low of ₹3593.3, with a BSE volume of 221,040 shares traded.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4320.6
|Support 1
|4193.6
|Resistance 2
|4372.3
|Support 2
|4118.3
|Resistance 3
|4447.6
|Support 3
|4066.6
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4543.0, 6.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3415.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|6
|5
|Buy
|20
|18
|19
|21
|Hold
|9
|10
|11
|11
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 244.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4296.8 & ₹4172.15 yesterday to end at ₹4265.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.