Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 13 Jan 2025, by 5.67 %. The stock closed at 4036.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4265.55 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4200 and closed at 4036.65, reflecting a decrease in share price. The stock reached a high of 4296.8 and a low of 4172.15 during the day. TCS's market capitalization stood at approximately 1,543,313.32 crore. Over the past year, the stock recorded a 52-week high of 4585.9 and a low of 3593.3, with a BSE volume of 221,040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14320.6Support 14193.6
Resistance 24372.3Support 24118.3
Resistance 34447.6Support 34066.6
13 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4543.0, 6.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3415.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8765
    Buy20181921
    Hold9101111
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2222
13 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2354 k

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 244.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Live Updates: TCS closed at ₹4036.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4296.8 & 4172.15 yesterday to end at 4265.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.