TCS Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 3852.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3835.95 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3879.65 and closed at 3852.05. The high for the day was 3893.3 and the low was 3827.2. The market capitalization stood at 1387880.28 crore. The 52-week high for TCS was 4254.45 and the low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for the day was 23859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2936 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 23 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3852.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3893.3 & 3827.2 yesterday to end at 3852.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

