TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

TCS stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 4191.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4216.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4117.3, reached a high of ₹4229.3, and closed at ₹4121.5. The market cap stood at 1516467.11 cr with a 52-week high of 4184.55 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume was 99915 shares traded.
13 Mar 2024, 09:40:07 AM IST
TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4216.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹4191.35
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹4216.5 with a percent change of 0.6% and a net change of 25.15 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:50 AM IST
TCS share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.73%
3 Months
8.28%
6 Months
17.62%
YTD
11.03%
1 Year
28.33%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST
TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4191.35, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹4121.5
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is at ₹4191.35, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of ₹69.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting a gain in value.
13 Mar 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST
TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4121.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, TCS on BSE had a volume of 99915 shares with a closing price of ₹4121.5.
