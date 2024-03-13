Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 4191.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4216.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at 4117.3, reached a high of 4229.3, and closed at 4121.5. The market cap stood at 1516467.11 cr with a 52-week high of 4184.55 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume was 99915 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:40:07 AM IST

TCS share price update :TCS trading at ₹4216.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹4191.35

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is 4216.5 with a percent change of 0.6% and a net change of 25.15 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 09:32:50 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.73%
3 Months8.28%
6 Months17.62%
YTD11.03%
1 Year28.33%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

TCS share price Today :TCS trading at ₹4191.35, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹4121.5

The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is at 4191.35, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 69.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting a gain in value.

13 Mar 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4121.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, TCS on BSE had a volume of 99915 shares with a closing price of 4121.5.

