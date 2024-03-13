LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Trade

TCS stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 4191.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4216.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.