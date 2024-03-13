TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹4117.3, reached a high of ₹4229.3, and closed at ₹4121.5. The market cap stood at 1516467.11 cr with a 52-week high of 4184.55 and a 52-week low of 3056.14. The BSE volume was 99915 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of TCS stock shows that the price is ₹4216.5 with a percent change of 0.6% and a net change of 25.15 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.73%
|3 Months
|8.28%
|6 Months
|17.62%
|YTD
|11.03%
|1 Year
|28.33%
