LIVE UPDATES

TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 3895.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3888.8 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at 3965 and closed at 3960.05. The stock's high for the day was 3973.8, and the low was 3884.65. The market capitalization of TCS stood at 1409552.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4254.45, and the 52-week low was 3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 119844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:44:15 AM IST

TCS share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

An increase in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

13 May 2024, 09:39:22 AM IST

TCS share price NSE Live :TCS trading at ₹3888.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3895.85

TCS share price is at 3888.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3862.1 and 3950.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3862.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3950.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:23:34 AM IST

TCS share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of TCS has declined by -0.46% and is currently trading at 3878.10. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.19% to reach 3878.10. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.31%
3 Months-7.19%
6 Months17.35%
YTD3.12%
1 Year19.19%
13 May 2024, 09:03:04 AM IST

TCS sets the bar: Merges AI and cloud businesses to form Ai.Cloud

The merger signals a strategic shift towards innovation and client-centricity, allowing TCS to seize emerging opportunities in the digital transformation landscape

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tcs-sets-the-bar-merges-ai-and-cloud-businesses-to-form-aicloud-11715498828255.html

13 May 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

TCS share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13950.65Support 13862.1
Resistance 24006.4Support 23829.3
Resistance 34039.2Support 33773.55
13 May 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

TCS share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 10.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191713
    Hold10101012
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:18:50 AM IST

TCS share price Today : TCS volume yesterday was 1792 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2487 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1672 k & BSE volume was 119 k.

13 May 2024, 08:05:19 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹3960.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3973.8 & 3884.65 yesterday to end at 3960.05. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

