TCS share price Today Live Updates : TCS Stock Dips in Trading Today

TCS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, TCS opened at ₹3965 and closed at ₹3960.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹3973.8, and the low was ₹3884.65. The market capitalization of TCS stood at ₹1409552.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4254.45, and the 52-week low was ₹3141.65. The BSE volume for TCS was 119844 shares.
An increase in futures price and open interest for TCS indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
TCS share price is at ₹3888.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3862.1 and ₹3950.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3862.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3950.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of TCS has declined by -0.46% and is currently trading at ₹3878.10. Over the past year, TCS shares have gained 19.19% to reach ₹3878.10. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.31%
|3 Months
|-7.19%
|6 Months
|17.35%
|YTD
|3.12%
|1 Year
|19.19%
The merger signals a strategic shift towards innovation and client-centricity, allowing TCS to seize emerging opportunities in the digital transformation landscape
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/tcs-sets-the-bar-merges-ai-and-cloud-businesses-to-form-aicloud-11715498828255.html
The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3950.65
|Support 1
|3862.1
|Resistance 2
|4006.4
|Support 2
|3829.3
|Resistance 3
|4039.2
|Support 3
|3773.55
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 10.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|17
|13
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 27.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1672 k & BSE volume was 119 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3973.8 & ₹3884.65 yesterday to end at ₹3960.05. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
