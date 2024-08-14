Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 4196.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4195 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at 4211.05 and closed at 4196.1, with a high of 4232.85 and a low of 4183.6. The market capitalization stood at 1517787.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4431.25 and 3297.72, respectively. The BSE recorded a volume of 33,895 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 1529 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2485 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1495 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹4196.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4232.85 & 4183.6 yesterday to end at 4195. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

