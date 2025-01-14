TCS Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, TCS opened at ₹4249.95 and closed at ₹4265.55, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹4321.65 and dipped to a low of ₹4224.65 throughout the day. TCS has a market capitalization of ₹1,543,350 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹4585.90 and a low of ₹3593.30, with a BSE volume of 129,611 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
TCS Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4321.65 & ₹4224.65 yesterday to end at ₹4291.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend