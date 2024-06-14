TCS Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at ₹3859.25 and closed at ₹3832.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3889.95 and a low of ₹3853.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹14,02,913.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹4254.45 and ₹3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 79,595 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3895.1
|Support 1
|3857.1
|Resistance 2
|3911.55
|Support 2
|3835.55
|Resistance 3
|3933.1
|Support 3
|3819.1
TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹4300.0, 10.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4787.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|19
|19
|19
|16
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1932 k & BSE volume was 79 k.
TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3889.95 & ₹3853.75 yesterday to end at ₹3832.4. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend