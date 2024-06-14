Hello User
TCS Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : TCS stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 3832.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3877.5 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates

TCS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, TCS opened at 3859.25 and closed at 3832.4. The stock reached a high of 3889.95 and a low of 3853.75. The market capitalization stood at 14,02,913.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 4254.45 and 3141.65 respectively. The BSE volume for TCS was 79,595 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

TCS Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for TCS on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13895.1Support 13857.1
Resistance 23911.55Support 23835.55
Resistance 33933.1Support 33819.1
14 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

TCS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 4300.0, 10.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4787.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy19191916
    Hold10101010
    Sell7776
    Strong Sell2223
14 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2897 k

TCS Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1932 k & BSE volume was 79 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST TCS Share Price Today Live: TCS closed at ₹3832.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

TCS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3889.95 & 3853.75 yesterday to end at 3832.4. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

