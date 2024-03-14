Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 15:59:35
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.40 4.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.50 -5.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 973.05 -4.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.30 -7.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,460.10 0.01%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  TCS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

TCS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 4191.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4148.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price TodayPremium
TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at 4200.05, closed at 4191.35 with a high of 4241.05 and a low of 4132.8. The market capitalization stood at 1500927.43 crore. The 52-week high was 4229.3 and the low was 3056.14. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 46250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:02:41 AM IST

TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4191.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on BSE, the volume was 46250 shares and the closing price was 4191.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie