Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

TCS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

TCS stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 4191.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4148.4 per share. Investors should monitor TCS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TCS Stock Price Today

TCS Share Price Today : TCS opened at 4200.05, closed at 4191.35 with a high of 4241.05 and a low of 4132.8. The market capitalization stood at 1500927.43 crore. The 52-week high was 4229.3 and the low was 3056.14. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume was 46250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST TCS share price Live :TCS closed at ₹4191.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for TCS on BSE, the volume was 46250 shares and the closing price was 4191.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!